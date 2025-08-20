Culture Study

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly P's avatar
Holly P
1d

~ Wound Man, come together with your glands ~

Jenn's avatar
Jenn
19h

When I saw this come into my inbox, I thought 'uh oh, proceed with caution'.

I spent more than 13 years in a History of Medicine collection that Jack knows very well - Wellcome Collection. I was a Product Manager working on their digitised collections, search, etc. When I saw the image for Wellcome's wound man (last image in the post), I of course had to click through to see it on 'my' product, again. And the link is broken! It's not you, Anne-Helen, it's that bloody API acting up again! Reference numbers have clearly gone awry.

For those who want to dig into more of Wellcome's various Wound Men, here are two for your delectation:

WMS.290 - https://wellcomecollection.org/works/tp6fppqz/images?id=s35fgzpt

MS.49 (AKA Wellcome Apocalypse) - https://wellcomecollection.org/works/du9ua6nd/items?canvas=73

And if you really want to see centuries-old manuscripts depicting people being poked with things, Wellcome Collection is your place.

