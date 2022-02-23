I’m looking for pitches for people to take over Culture Study for the week. Your responsibilities would be:

A media-related prompt for the Tuesday Thread

A Q&A with a subject of your choice for the mid-week post

A broader prompt for the Friday Thread

A short essay (~1000-2000) words for the Sunday Post

A short list of “Things I Read and Loved” for Subscribers, to be included in the Sunday Post

The first four items would be filed on April 15th. The total rate is $2000, and will be paid to you upon publication in May.

Pitches should include your specific ideas for the first four sections and indicate a familiarity with Culture Study content, threads, and readers, all of which you can find by exploring the newsletter in depth. I’d also love for the person to engage in comments/threads at their convenience. I’m particularly interested in pitches from people whose perspective and identity are not identical to my own (aka, that of a straight, white, cis-gendered woman who grew up middle-class and went to college).

Email pitches to annehelenpetersen at gmail dot com with “CULTURE STUDY TAKEOVER” in the subject line. Deadline is March 1st. I will respond to every pitch after that date.

If you have questions, feel free to ask in the comments below — other people probably have the same ones!