We lost my sweet dog Peggy, who many of you have come to know in various ways — including through her paralysis and eventual amputation — in the early hours of May 6th. You can read more about what happened here and here, but I am also recovering from my first case of COVID and am in that stage of grief where I feel like someone is punching in my stomach and standing me up again and punching me in the stomach every waking hour. I’m in a deep eddy of sadness, and am so grateful for your understanding that I need to take some time from the newsletter as I put the pieces of myself back together again.
With great love for this community,
ahp
We are so sad for all of you (and for us) because your love for Peggy made us love her too.
My husband and I lost our dog nearly two years ago and know intimately the pain and loss of losing what felt like the best part of our family. Whether it’s sudden or not, whether their whole lives with you or just two short but beautiful years (as was the case with us after adopting our senior girl), it’s never easy. There are no words of comfort and little that anyone can do or say to console you. I hope you’re finding time and space to sit with your feelings, whatever they are, and know that grief has no timeline. My heart is with you.