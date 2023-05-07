We lost my sweet dog Peggy, who many of you have come to know in various ways — including through her paralysis and eventual amputation — in the early hours of May 6th. You can read more about what happened here and here, but I am also recovering from my first case of COVID and am in that stage of grief where I feel like someone is punching in my stomach and standing me up again and punching me in the stomach every waking hour. I’m in a deep eddy of sadness, and am so grateful for your understanding that I need to take some time from the newsletter as I put the pieces of myself back together again.

With great love for this community,

ahp