Via Getty

The straightforward headlines is this: Americans are spending *significantly* more time alone — and were doing so before the pandemic.

Between 2003 and 2019, the aggregate time-spent-alone, according to the American Time Use survey, went from 43.5% to 48.7% — again, that’s pre-pandemic. Then, between 2019 to 2021, the percentage of time spent alone went up to 50.5%. (At the same time, time spent with people outside of one’s household went from 21.9% in 2003 to 17.3% in 2019 before plummeting to 14.1% in 2021).

If you want to see the pretty striking visualization, click here. That piece is part of larger piece by economic Bryce Ward, highlighting the numbers and (as it was published right before Thanksgiving) also softly encouraging people to say yes to invitations: it’s good to be with other people, for any number of reasons.

I don’t disagree with that premise — but apart from the pandemic, I also think there are a number of intersecting, compounding reasons (some frustrating, some infuriating, some liberating) as to why people are spending more time alone, and why, as Ward points out, the decline really accelerated in earnest a decade ago.

The likelihood of spending more time alone increases as you grow older, but teens, too, are spending a whole lot less time with others. Total time spent alone has increased across pretty much every demographic, but as Enghin Atalay, a researcher for the Federal Reserve, points out, the trend towards alone-ness is more pronounced for people with less education, with lower-income, for men, and for people in non-white households.

I think there are some straightforward ways you could talk about this increase in time spent alone, pointing squarely, and pretty reductively, at cell phones + Covid. I have my thoughts, and I could write them. A lot of those thoughts would be presumptive, or based on other survey data, and not do what I think the best writing on survey data does: talk to a lot of people about why they’re making (or forced to make) these decisions on a daily basis. And so, as with the piece around calendars, I think I’ll write a much better piece if we just generally talk more, think more, about this shift towards time alone.

The fear — as expressed in so many of these pieces — is that more time spent alone correlates directly to lower “well-being” scores. Humans need to be with other humans, etc. etc. And that makes sense. But I’d also like us to break it down more, and think, too, about why suggestions to change individual actions (“say yes to the dinner invite!”) feel so hollow.

Some prompts to get us started:

What are the barriers and structures that make it harder to spend time with people outside your home? The character of work, of course, but also the character of social gatherings, the way we organize and understand family, city planning, and so much more? What else is happening with place, with how we think of entertaining and hosting and homes, with childcare, that facilitates or makes it more difficult to be with others?