Culture Study
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this discussion
Tuesday Thread: Clothes Maintenance & Repair
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Threads
Tuesday Thread: Clothes Maintenance & Repair
Anne Helen Petersen
11 hrs ago
55
Share this post
Tuesday Thread: Clothes Maintenance & Repair
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
640
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study
Subscribe
Sign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Subscribe
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
640 Comments
Top first
Newest first
Oldest first
Anne Helen Petersen
11 hrs ago
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (9)
Share
Anne Helen Petersen
11 hrs ago
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
5 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sarah's Been Reading
11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (8)
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Claire’s Substack
9 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
49 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
audrey, annotated
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
·
edited 8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Sarah's Been Reading
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
·
edited 8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
27 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Hello, Young Lovers
11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
hidden
Hello, Young Lovers
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Hello, Young Lovers
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
37 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Hello, Young Lovers
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Give Ask Do
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Hello, Young Lovers
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
Hello, Young Lovers
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Hello, Young Lovers
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Martha’s Substack
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
hidden
That Woman
10 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Hello, Young Lovers
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Hello, Young Lovers
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Al-Anon for Outliers
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Hello, Young Lovers
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Martha’s Substack
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Hello, Young Lovers
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
mysteries, curiosity, and the h…
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
hidden
Hello, Young Lovers
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Are you kidding me?
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Hello, Young Lovers
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Hello, Young Lovers
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
audrey, annotated
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Hello, Young Lovers
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Hello, Young Lovers
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
The Booktender
4 hrs ago
·
edited 4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
29 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
The Booktender
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anne Helen Petersen
11 hrs ago
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (17)
Share
hidden
Abstract Pancakes
11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Present Tense
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
I Tell You What
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
You Are Here
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
SuperMon’s Substack
10 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Load More
hidden
11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
44 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
Marence’s Substack
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Marence’s Substack
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
·
edited 10 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
·
edited 7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Are you kidding me?
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Marence’s Substack
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
audrey, annotated
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Marence’s Substack
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
audrey, annotated
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Marence’s Substack
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
audrey, annotated
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Abstract Pancakes
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Give Ask Do
11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Plant The Change
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
Claire’s Substack
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Abstract Pancakes
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Mild Regards
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Mild Regards
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
The Culture Study Podcast
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (14)
Share
hidden
Claire’s Substack
10 hrs ago
·
edited 10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
audrey, annotated
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Marence’s Substack
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
13 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (15)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Claire’s Substack
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sarah's Been Reading
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Another’s Substack
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Abstract Pancakes
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Marence’s Substack
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Kristin’s Substack
11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (13)
Share
hidden
Intersection: Everything That M…
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Present Tense
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Kristin’s Substack
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Abstract Pancakes
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Intersection: Everything That M…
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
·
edited 11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
selfie preservation
11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (11)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
·
edited 11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
audrey, annotated
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
audrey, annotated
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
selfie preservation
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
selfie preservation
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
SuperMon’s Substack
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
This Is Nice For Us
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
·
Tuesday Thread: Clothes Maintenance & Repair
Tuesday Thread: Clothes Maintenance & Repair
Tuesday Thread: Clothes Maintenance & Repair
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study
SubscribeSign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers