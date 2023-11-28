Just gonna start by saying: I am *deeply* amused that the “sick weather station” is the most clicked on link from Sunday’s Gifts Megapost.

But you know what, it makes sense! The prefaced it by saying it’s the gift for the person who has everything they feel they need but likes to know INFORMATION — which, you know, that’s a lot of people! And they are spectacularly hard to buy gifts for. I hope the super sale weather station is helpful for some fraction of you, and for the rest of you with hard-or-tricky-gifting people in your life…..we have this truly wonderful gift concierge thread.

Here’s how it works: you post a description of the post you’re gifting for with as much details about their tastes/personality (and additional parameters, like what you’ve bought before and/or how much you’re looking to spend) as possible. Then the Culture Study community comes in and we try our very best to help.

Here’s a few examples of past descriptions:

Let us help you, let us help each other! And be sure to come back later to check on the thread (and sort for “Newest” comments to distribute that sweet sweet gift advice as widely as possible).