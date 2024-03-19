Culture Study
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this discussion
Tuesday Thread: It's Yet Again Time for WHAT ARE YOU READING?
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Threads
Tuesday Thread: It's Yet Again Time for WHAT ARE YOU READING?
Anne Helen Petersen
7 hrs ago
39
Share this post
Tuesday Thread: It's Yet Again Time for WHAT ARE YOU READING?
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
883
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study
Subscribe
Sign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Subscribe
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
883 Comments
Top First
New First
Chronological
Share this discussion
Tuesday Thread: It's Yet Again Time for WHAT ARE YOU READING?
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (13)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
·
edited 7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (13)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (10)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
·
edited 6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (16)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (9)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Allison’s Substack
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Adena’s Newsletter
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (8)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (8)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Subverse
7 hrs ago
·
edited 4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (9)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
kez’s Substack
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
·
edited 7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
ohhihellothere’s Substack
7 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Rain’s Substack
7 hrs ago
·
edited 6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
·
edited 7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
·
edited 6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Afternoon Person
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Continue Thread →
Load More
© 2024 Anne Helen Petersen
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Tuesday Thread: It's Yet Again Time for WHAT ARE YOU READING?
Tuesday Thread: It's Yet Again Time for WHAT ARE YOU READING?
Tuesday Thread: It's Yet Again Time for WHAT ARE YOU READING?
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study
SubscribeSign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Tuesday Thread: It's Yet Again Time for WHAT ARE YOU READING?