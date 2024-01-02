Culture Study
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this discussion
Tuesday Thread: "Old" Music Teen You Loved & Made You Feel VERY COOL
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Threads
Tuesday Thread: "Old" Music Teen You Loved & Made You Feel VERY COOL
Anne Helen Petersen
14 hrs ago
66
Share this post
Tuesday Thread: "Old" Music Teen You Loved & Made You Feel VERY COOL
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
562
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study
Subscribe
Sign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Subscribe
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
562 Comments
Top First
New First
Chronological
Share this discussion
Tuesday Thread: "Old" Music Teen You Loved & Made You Feel VERY COOL
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
hidden
Writes Eau des Contes
14 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (9)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
14 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
13 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (12)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes Procrastination Nation
14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (10)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes Shangrilogs
14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
14 hrs ago
·
edited 14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes The Chaotic Reader
14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
13 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
14 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
13 hrs ago
·
edited 13 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
13 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes Shaved Meats, Piled High
13 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
13 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
13 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
13 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes SuperMon’s Substack
13 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
13 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes Readable Moments Book Club
13 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes MeghanBPhD
14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
14 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writes Just Add Joy
14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes An Irritable Métis
13 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
13 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
13 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
12 hrs ago
·
edited 12 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
14 hrs ago
·
edited 13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
13 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
13 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
13 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
14 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
14 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
13 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes Elvina’s Newsletter
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes If Janet Ran It
13 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
13 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
12 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writes That Woman
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Load More
© 2024 Anne Helen Petersen
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Tuesday Thread: "Old" Music Teen You Loved & Made You Feel VERY COOL
Tuesday Thread: "Old" Music Teen You Loved & Made You Feel VERY COOL
Tuesday Thread: "Old" Music Teen You Loved & Made You Feel VERY COOL
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study
SubscribeSign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Tuesday Thread: "Old" Music Teen You Loved & Made You Feel VERY COOL