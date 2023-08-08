Culture Study
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Tuesday Thread: Purchase That Was Going To Solve All Your Problems (And Didn't)
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Threads
Tuesday Thread: Purchase That Was Going To Solve All Your Problems (And Didn't)
Anne Helen Petersen
20 hrs ago
70
Share this post
Tuesday Thread: Purchase That Was Going To Solve All Your Problems (And Didn't)
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
1,029
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study
Subscribe
Sign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Subscribe
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
1029 Comments
Top First
New First
Chronological
Anne Helen Petersen
20 hrs ago
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (18)
Continue Thread →
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Continue Thread →
hidden
20 hrs ago
·
edited 20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (30)
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes juggle
20 hrs ago
·
edited 20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (13)
Continue Thread →
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (9)
Continue Thread →
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes ADHD Made Me Do It
20 hrs ago
·
edited 20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (8)
Continue Thread →
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Continue Thread →
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Continue Thread →
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Continue Thread →
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Continue Thread →
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Continue Thread →
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (17)
Continue Thread →
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (22)
Continue Thread →
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Continue Thread →
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes Take Care
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Continue Thread →
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Continue Thread →
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Continue Thread →
hidden
20 hrs ago
·
edited 19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Continue Thread →
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Continue Thread →
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (14)
Continue Thread →
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Continue Thread →
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Continue Thread →
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Continue Thread →
hidden
19 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (10)
Continue Thread →
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes selfie preservation
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
Writes Subverse
19 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Continue Thread →
hidden
18 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
Writes Social change strategy
18 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
19 hrs ago
·
edited 19 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Continue Thread →
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes Voice Notes on a Scandal
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Continue Thread →
hidden
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Continue Thread →
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Continue Thread →
hidden
17 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Continue Thread →
hidden
19 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Continue Thread →
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes Saturday Thoughts
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes Dabblers Club
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Continue Thread →
hidden
19 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes The Simple Things
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes Abstract Pancakes
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Continue Thread →
Load More
© 2023 Anne Helen Petersen
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
Tuesday Thread: Purchase That Was Going To Solve All Your Problems (And Didn't)
Tuesday Thread: Purchase That Was Going To Solve All Your Problems (And Didn't)
Tuesday Thread: Purchase That Was Going To Solve All Your Problems (And Didn't)
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study
SubscribeSign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers