Culture Study

Comments on this post are for paid subscribers

1029 Comments
author
Anne Helen Petersen
20 hrs agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (18)
hidden20 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
hidden20 hrs ago·edited 20 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (30)
hiddenWrites juggle 20 hrs ago·edited 20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (13)
hidden19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (9)
hidden20 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
hiddenWrites ADHD Made Me Do It 20 hrs ago·edited 20 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (8)
hidden20 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
hidden20 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
hidden20 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
hidden20 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
hidden20 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
hidden20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (17)
hidden20 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (22)
hidden19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
hidden20 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
hiddenWrites Take Care 20 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
hidden20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
hidden19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
hidden20 hrs ago·edited 19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
hidden20 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
hidden20 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (14)
hidden19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
hidden20 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
hidden20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
hidden20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
hidden19 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
hidden20 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (10)
hidden20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
hiddenWrites selfie preservation 19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hiddenWrites Subverse 19 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
hidden19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
hidden18 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hiddenWrites Social change strategy 18 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
hidden19 hrs ago·edited 19 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
hidden19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
hiddenWrites Voice Notes on a Scandal 20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
hidden18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
hidden20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden20 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
hidden20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
hidden17 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
hidden19 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
founding
hidden19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
hiddenWrites Saturday Thoughts 20 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
hiddenWrites Dabblers Club 20 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
hidden19 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
hiddenWrites The Simple Things 20 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
hiddenWrites Abstract Pancakes 20 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
© 2023 Anne Helen Petersen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing