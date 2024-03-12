Culture Study
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this discussion
Tuesday Thread: What Are You *Not* Buying (On the Internet)
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Threads
Tuesday Thread: What Are You *Not* Buying (On the Internet)
Anne Helen Petersen
8 hrs ago
39
Share this post
Tuesday Thread: What Are You *Not* Buying (On the Internet)
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
687
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study
Subscribe
Sign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Subscribe
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
687 Comments
Top First
New First
Chronological
Share this discussion
Tuesday Thread: What Are You *Not* Buying (On the Internet)
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
hidden
Kindred Spirits Book Club
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Chelsea’s Substack
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (13)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
The Culture Study Podcast
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (23)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (8)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Take Care
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (10)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
kez’s Substack
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
·
edited 8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Subverse
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Begin Again
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
SuperMon’s Substack
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
The Deep Dive
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
·
edited 8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
·
edited 5 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
How To Travel The Globe
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Load More
© 2024 Anne Helen Petersen
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Tuesday Thread: What Are You *Not* Buying (On the Internet)
Tuesday Thread: What Are You *Not* Buying (On the Internet)
Tuesday Thread: What Are You *Not* Buying (On the Internet)
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study
SubscribeSign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Tuesday Thread: What Are You *Not* Buying (On the Internet)