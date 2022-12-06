In light of the sprawling discussion inspired by Sunday’s post, it seemed like a very, very good time to do one of our WHAT ARE YOU READING (not on the internet) recommendation threads.

Say a bit about what it is and why you like it and if you feel like it, a link. As always, this is also a good place to ask for recs for what to read next (or a pathway out of a reading rut) if you need them.

This is a subscriber-only forum and not public; don’t be butts to each other about books and let’s keep this one of the good places on the internet.

AND HERE ARE THE LINKS FROM SUNDAY, WHICH AHP ERROR PREVENTED FROM GOING OUT (and remember, too, that you can talk more about books and all of this in the Discord! You are welcome!)