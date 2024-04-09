Culture Study
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this discussion
Tuesday Thread: What Are You Watching? (In April)
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Threads
Tuesday Thread: What Are You Watching? (In April)
Anne Helen Petersen
41 mins ago
8
Share this post
Tuesday Thread: What Are You Watching? (In April)
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
138
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study
Subscribe
Sign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Subscribe
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
138 Comments
Top First
New First
Chronological
hidden
Road to Nowhere
37 mins ago
·
edited 34 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
32 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
37 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
34 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
36 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
38 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
38 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
39 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
36 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
37 mins ago
·
edited 36 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
26 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
31 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
28 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Thoughts for the Golden Hour
29 mins ago
·
edited 27 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sparks from Culture by David Ro…
36 mins ago
·
edited 33 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
25 mins ago
·
edited 23 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
25 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
30 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
32 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Luxe Libris
35 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
38 mins ago
·
edited 37 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
38 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Leakie’s Substack
16 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Claire’s Substack
20 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
23 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
26 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
29 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Thought Balloons by BGQ
33 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
33 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
36 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
38 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
13 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
14 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
24 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Kindle Curiosity
25 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
27 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
27 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
29 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Will & Way
30 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
32 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
34 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
35 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Foster & Flourish
35 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
On Purpose
35 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
37 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
just now
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
1 min ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
1 min ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Load More
© 2024 Anne Helen Petersen
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Tuesday Thread: What Are You Watching? (In April)
Tuesday Thread: What Are You Watching? (In April)
Tuesday Thread: What Are You Watching? (In April)
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study
SubscribeSign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers