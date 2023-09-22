Culture Study
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this discussion
Friday Thread: Coolest, Weirdest, Best Hobbies
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Threads
Friday Thread: Coolest, Weirdest, Best Hobbies
Anne Helen Petersen
2 hrs ago
10
Share this post
Friday Thread: Coolest, Weirdest, Best Hobbies
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
230
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study
Subscribe
Sign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Subscribe
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
230 Comments
Top First
New First
Chronological
Share this discussion
Friday Thread: Coolest, Weirdest, Best Hobbies
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes Your House Machine
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes Dawn’s Substack
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (9)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (18)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hrs ago
·
edited 43 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes The Eclectic Reader
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes Holly's House
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hrs ago
·
edited 2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes Clare-mail
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes Tiny Imaginary Deaths
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hrs ago
·
edited 2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writes Talking to Myself
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writes Caring About Things
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writes Hello, Young Lovers
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
36 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
54 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writes Travel Concierge
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
35 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
57 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Load More
© 2023 Anne Helen Petersen
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Friday Thread: Coolest, Weirdest, Best Hobbies
Friday Thread: Coolest, Weirdest, Best Hobbies
Friday Thread: Coolest, Weirdest, Best Hobbies
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study
SubscribeSign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Friday Thread: Coolest, Weirdest, Best Hobbies