I wanted to send a quick, totally abnormal Thursday morning email to tell you about the new book I’m working on — which is very much the result of conversations we’ve had here. It’s called FRIEND GROUP: A SURVIVAL GUIDE FOR THE LONELIEST CENTURY. I’m going to focus on 1) how we got here and why it feels the way it does but, more importantly, 2) how we can make the big and small decisions to foster community and friendship….and create the sort of care and intimacy you see described so vividly by Anna Fusco above. If you need it and crave it like I do, I want us to work together to figure out how to make it happen.

I’m back working with the editor of my first three books, Kate Napolitano, who not only deeply fucking gets it, but also walks the walk (lives the life?) of prioritizing friendship and community in her own life. She’s also given me a long runway to do a bunch of reporting, and while I have ideas about what (else) I want to read and who I want to interview and how I want to arrange the chapters, they’re going to made even better by your suggestions and stories. So: what should I be reading? Who should I be talking to? Whose stories should I be paying attention to — maybe yours?

A very incomplete list of what I’d like to hear more about:

Stories of “untraditional” housing (buying a house with a friend or another family, other forms of intentional and unintentional co-living)

Deliberately moving in walkable proximity to a friend

Dudes figuring out how to be friends with other dudes during the friendship dip

Cultivating inter-generational community with people who aren’t related to you

Moving back to your hometown and figuring out what community looks like now

People becoming single parents on purpose — and finding community with other single parents (or other people who become your care network)

Becoming a significant person in the life of a kid who’s not *technically* related to you

How community fridge and mutual aid groups formed during the pandemic have evolved

How you took the dream of “all of the friends living together when we retire” and made it a reality — before retiring

I’m opening the comments below to everyone, so please feel free to forward to others you think would be interested. And if you want to share something but want to do it privately — you can always email me at annehelenpetersen at gmail.com.

And if you want to revisit some of the pieces that led to this book, I’ve pasted a few below. And if you have thoughts, suggestions, general excitement — I can’t wait to hear it!