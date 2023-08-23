Culture Study
what a strike is for
This is the free, Sunday edition of Culture Study — the newsletter from Anne Helen Petersen, which you can read about here. If you like it and want mor…
Anne Helen Petersen
8 hr
Friday Thread: Ways to Rest
My piece from earlier this week is all about not acclimating ourselves to dystopia — which I obviously think is very important. But amidst that …
Anne Helen Petersen
Sep 11
habituation to horror
This is the midweek version of Culture Study — the newsletter from Anne Helen Petersen, which you can read about here. If you like it and want more lik…
Anne Helen Petersen
Sep 9
vocational awe
This is the free, Sunday edition of Culture Study — the newsletter from Anne Helen Petersen, which you can read about here. If you like it and want mor…
Anne Helen Petersen
Sep 6
Friday Thread: Your town/city/state/country and wtf is going on
I love places. I love weird places, I love “boring” places, I love newly cool places, I love places that everyone talks about and places no one …
Anne Helen Petersen
Sep 4
living in someone else's Portland narrative
In the late ‘80s, a member of the George H.W. Bush administration famously referred to Portland as “Little Beirut,” given the city’s propensity to prot…
Anne Helen Petersen
Sep 3
welcome the covid influencer
This is the free, Sunday edition of Culture Study — the newsletter from Anne Helen Petersen, which you can read about here. If you like it and want mor…
Anne Helen Petersen
Aug 30
Tell Me What to Write About
Back when I was at BuzzFeed, I’d periodically have a time, between big stories, where I’d spend a few days trying to figure out what to write ab…
Anne Helen Petersen
Aug 28
between f**ked and a hard place
What does it feel like to watch a bad idea slowly descend on you — even when everyone realizes it’s a bad idea, but once set in motion, it feels imposs…
Anne Helen Petersen
Aug 25
how does your ugly garden grow
This is the free, Sunday edition of Culture Study — the newsletter from Anne Helen Petersen, which you can read about here. If you like it and want mor…
Anne Helen Petersen
Aug 23
the glory of the rollcall
This post is the latest from Culture Study — the newsletter from Anne Helen Petersen, which you can read about here. If you like it and want more like …
Anne Helen Petersen
Aug 19
Some Personal News: Welcome to Culture Study
For the last four years, I’ve written this newsletter sporadically, as a sort of Sunday treat — and only when it felt good. Which is why it never felt …
Anne Helen Petersen
Aug 17
